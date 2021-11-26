Okello Emmanuel
13:47

EACOP PAPs in Bunyoro Protest Delayed Compensation

26 Nov 2021, 13:44 Comments 148 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
Since 2018, the government has not compensated the project-affected persons yet they stopped using their land. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) had also promised to start compensation in December 2020 or early January 2021.

 

Tagged with: EACOP Government PAPs compensation land

