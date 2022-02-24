EACOP: Rakai, Kyotera PAPs, Want Compensation Process Halted Over Ghost Landlords

In short
The families sight numerous irregularities that were concealed by New Plan Ltd and ICS Engineering and Environment Ltd during the valuation process and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) when information about the people to be compensated was displayed in public places.
EACOP: Rakai, Kyotera PAPs, Want Compensation Process Halted Over Ghost Landlords24 Feb 2022, 12:10 Comments 98 Views Rakai town, Uganda Crime Human rights Local government Updates
Left-Ali Ssengero, displaying a petitio and a copy of their family land title, and Right is Fred Lubow who was not considered for compansation yet his houses, graveyard, food plantations were affected
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.