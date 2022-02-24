EACOP: Rakai, Kyotera PAPs, Want Compensation Process Halted Over Ghost Landlords

Left-Ali Ssengero, displaying a petitio and a copy of their family land title, and Right is Fred Lubow who was not considered for compansation yet his houses, graveyard, food plantations were affected

In short

The families sight numerous irregularities that were concealed by New Plan Ltd and ICS Engineering and Environment Ltd during the valuation process and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) when information about the people to be compensated was displayed in public places.