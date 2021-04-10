Tea break: Dr Gorreti Kitutu and her Tanzanian Counterpart. Those at the negotiations say it has taken phyiscal and smetimes virtual meetings as each side pushes for the best deal

In short

A Ugandan source in attendance told URN that the negotiations could go on until Sunday afternoon as the two sides held cards on their chests vouching for how best their countries could benefit from the pipeline project that will evacuate Uganda’s oil from the Albertine to the external market.