EALA Cuts EAC Budget by USD 6 Million

In short
The decision puts to an end the prolonged process which commenced in September 2020, when EALA assed a total sum of USD 104,063,020, for the Organs and Institutions of the EAC for the year. The EAC Partner States, however, raised reservations on the variation of the budget estimates, necessitating the recommittal of the said piece of legislation to the House.
EALA Cuts EAC Budget by USD 6 Million29 Jan 2021, 04:39 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: EAC Budget 2020/21
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.