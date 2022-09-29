In short

According to the results released by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among who is the returning officer for the EALA elections, 495 MPs out of the total number of 529 eligible voters participated in the election.



Among however later added that when the counting ended, 478 MPs had participated in the election. According to the rules of procedure governing EALA elections, each MP is presented with a ballot paper containing the names of all those contesting for him or her to choose nine of the contestants.