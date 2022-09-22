EALA Race: Opposition Caucus Disagrees on Joint Position

In short

Steered by the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, MPs from six Opposition Political Parties in the House on Thursday convened to consider matters relating to the EALA race.





The Opposition Political Parties in parliament include the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Justice Forum (JEEMA) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP). These all together have a total of 108 members out of 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament.