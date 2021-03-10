Emmy Daniel Ojara
11:14

Early Rainfall Raises Hope Among Farmers in Acholi Sub Region

10 Mar 2021, 11:10 Comments 142 Views Amuru, Uganda Agriculture Northern Breaking news
Cotton in the farm

In short
The seasonal weather information obtained from the Weather Information and Dissemination System (WIDS), an Application developed by Makerere University and Uganda Meteorological Authority (UNMA) to forecast weather indicates that near normal rainfall is expected over the Northern and Eastern Northern Regions.

 

