In short
Bosco Oryem, a Boda boda rider and resident of Mucwini trading center in Mucwini Sub County told URN in an interview on Thursday that half of the 2,000 pieces of bricks he had laid have been destroyed by rain.
Early Rains Leave Brick Producers In Tears Top story6 Feb 2020, 19:02 Comments 97 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Updates
youth sort out some of the bricks damaged by rains in gang dyang in pandwong division kitgum municipality. photo by julius ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Denis Opoka, another resident of Bajere south village, in Lamit parish in Labongo Akwang sub county Early rains Joseph Komakech Ocaya, a resident of Lulojo cell in Pandwong division
Mentioned: Uganda National Metrological Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.