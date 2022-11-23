In short
Gerald Mbuga Kalinzi, the Headteacher of St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Lwebitakuli sub-county, says that he is currently struggling to finance their operations because many parents are yet to complete paying the tuition of their children.
Early Schools closure: Sembabule Parents Default On Fees
