Early Warning System Averts Escalation of Conflicts in Kasese

In short
The Early Warning System involves the use of text messages, phone calls or the use of the website to send a message to the system administrator over a looming conflict or incident in local areas.
Early Warning System Averts Escalation of Conflicts in Kasese25 Mar 2021, 09:37 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: 225 cases of conflicts in Kasese Early Warning System-EMS KRC
Mentioned: Early Warning System-EMS
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.