Dr Mugaddu explains that when loud noise damages the eardrum and leaves the middle ear vulnerable to infections. Similarly, Dr Edward Turitwenka, another ENT specialist says that having the source of sound in ones ear canal can increase the sounds volume by nine decibels.
Earphones Can Cause Hearing Loss – ENT Specialists Top story16 Jul 2018, 13:15 Comments 206 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
Tagged with: earphones can lead to hearing impairments headphones can lead to hearing impairments health risks associated with using ear and headphones audio heard through ear/headphones can damage ear drum use of head and ear phones can lead to ear infections dangers associated with earphone and headphone use in uganda doctors discourage the prolonged use of ear and headphones
Mentioned: ent and throat centre tay consultation clinic
