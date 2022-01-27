East Acholi Cooperative Union Struggles To Revive Primary Societies

In short
Henry Komakech, the EACU Secretary Manager told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the collapse of the 108 primary societies under the union has affected the productivity of farmers because it is hard to impart good farming practices to individual farmers.
East Acholi Cooperative Union Struggles To Revive Primary Societies27 Jan 2022
