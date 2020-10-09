East Acholi to Get State-of-the-Art Eye Care Facility

Alfred Akubo, an eye specialists at Kitgum General Hospital Examines a patient at the eye department on Tuesday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Dr Pamela Atim Okot, the Medical Director of St Joseph’s Hospital Kitgum told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that overwhelming cases of eye complications in the region necessitated calls for the facility. The most common are eye trauma, refractive errors in children and adults, retinal degeneration, allergic and bacterial conjunctivitis, cataract and glaucoma.