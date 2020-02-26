In short
Desert locusts have a reproduction cycle of three months. In just a few weeks, as crops begin to sprout, the next generation of locusts will take wing in a renewed frenzy of destructive swarm activity, threatening to devastate East Africa’s most important crop of the year. Today, mature swarms are laying eggs within vast areas of Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, many of which are already hatching.
East Africa Faces Unprecedented Hunger Threat - UN Agencies
26 Feb 2020
