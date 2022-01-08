In short
EALS strongly condemns the continued disregard of the court order issued in this matter. Respect for court orders is the heart of all judicial systems and the cornerstone for rule of law. We urge the Government of Uganda to respect the court order and afford Mr. Rukirabashaija constitutionally guaranteed due process
East Africa Law Society Demands Release of Novelist Kakwenza
8 Jan 2022
