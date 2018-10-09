East African Community Anthem a Hurdle for Ugandans

In short
The Anthem which is taught in schools across the country and sang at national functions evokes the history, struggles and integration of the community. Its lyrics in Swahili, the official language of the EAC, start with a commitment to protecting and guarding the community.
East African Community Anthem a Hurdle for Ugandans9 Oct 2018, 19:01 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.