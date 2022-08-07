In short
The Head of the EAC-Election Observation Mission headquarters in Nairobi, Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, says that the observers had undergone training over the past five days to enable them to undertake their responsibilities as International Observers and as EAC Observers.
EAC Dispatches Observation Teams to The Field Ahead of Kenyan Polls
Kampala, Uganda
EAC
