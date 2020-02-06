Baker Batte
19:14

East African Court Dismisses Mabirizi’s Application Halting 2021 Elections Top story

6 Feb 2020, 19:09 Comments 74 Views Election Court East Africa Report

In short
The judges ruled that based on the material on record, the implementation of the impugned act and the preparation for the 2021 general election is well underway.

 

Tagged with: east african court of justice judges
Mentioned: Hassan Male Mabirizi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.