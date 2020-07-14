In short
The panel of three Judges of the East African Court of Justice led by the Principal Judge Monica Mugenyi dismissed the matter on Tuesday after two lawyers Nelson Ndeki and Don Deya representing the politicians told the court that they were not willing to proceed with the case. Other Judges on the panel are; Justice Dr Peter Nyawello and Charles Nyachae.
East African Court of Justice Dismisses Age Limit Case
The Principal Judge Monica Mugenyi is leading the panel that is presiding over the Court Proceedings via video conferencing.
