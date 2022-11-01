East African Court of Justice to Conduct Sessions in Uganda

In short
Addressing journalists in Kampala Wednesday, Kayobera said that the Court will be sitting in the Commercial Court Division in the morning such that the host court can continue with its duties in the morning.
East African Court of Justice to Conduct Sessions in Uganda1 Nov 2022, 17:43 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Commercial Division Judge Steven Mubiru President Nestor Kayobera east african court of justice
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.