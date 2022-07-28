Christopher Kisekka
23:29

East, Horn of Africa Raise Concerns About Climate Change Induced Migration

28 Jul 2022, 23:20 Comments 144 Views Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda Environment Report
Beatrice Anywar, Uganda's Environment Minister.

Beatrice Anywar, Uganda's Environment Minister.

In short
Beatrice Anywar, Uganda's Environment Minister, noted that on a continental and regional scale, it is becoming more and more obvious that the extreme weather events and changing climatic conditions are causing both internal and cross-border movements and displacement.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.