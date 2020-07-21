Edward Eninu
22:31

Eastern Legend Corporate Club Seeks 1 Billion to Revive Soroti Stadium

21 Jul 2020, 22:29 Comments 105 Views Soroti, Uganda Sport Updates
Soroti municipal playground commonly known as the Oligoi International stadium (2)

Soroti municipal playground commonly known as the Oligoi International stadium (2)

In short
Apparently, the stadium is in a sorry state since the days of insurgency in Teso. The sorry state of the stadium denied Light SS Football Club chance to use it as a home ground because the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA declined to approve it.

 

Tagged with: big league eastern legend corporate club oligoi international stadium uganda premier league
Mentioned: Federation of Uganda Football Associations - FUFA Soroti District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.