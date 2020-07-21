In short
Apparently, the stadium is in a sorry state since the days of insurgency in Teso. The sorry state of the stadium denied Light SS Football Club chance to use it as a home ground because the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA declined to approve it.
Eastern Legend Corporate Club Seeks 1 Billion to Revive Soroti Stadium
