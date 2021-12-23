In short
Samuel Ediau, the Eastern Water Umbrella Station Manager in Katakwi, says that his station pumps over nine million liters of water to 632 water consumers but they end up collecting less than 35 percent of the expected revenue every month.
Eastern Water Umbrella Fails to Account for Over UGX 200M in Katakwi
23 Dec 2021
