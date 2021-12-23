Edward Eninu
17:53

Eastern Water Umbrella Fails to Account for Over UGX 200M in Katakwi

23 Dec 2021, 17:50 Comments 279 Views Katakwi, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Samuel Ediau, the Manager Eastern Water Umbreall in Katakwi TC.

In short
Samuel Ediau, the Eastern Water Umbrella Station Manager in Katakwi, says that his station pumps over nine million liters of water to 632 water consumers but they end up collecting less than 35 percent of the expected revenue every month.

 

Mentioned: Katakwi District Ministry of Water and Environment

