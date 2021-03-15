Loser Challenges Election of Eastern Youth MP Elect

In short
Through her lawyer of Acadia Advocates Balunywa, says Odoi was ineligible to contest for the position of youth MP because he is 39 years of age and not 30 years as he claimed during nominations.
Loser Challenges Election of Eastern Youth MP Elect15 Mar 2021, 15:00 Comments 115 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Court Updates
Balunya and her lawyers addressing journalsists shortly after filing her petition at Mbale High Court

