Ephraim Kasozi
19:03

Ebola: 15 Picked From Burial, Forced Into Isolation

11 Oct 2022, 18:54 Comments 117 Views Mubende, Uganda Health Report
Mubende Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija

Mubende Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija

In short
Rosemary Byabashaija, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, says that the 15 people were picked up by the Ebola Taskforce security committee on a tip-off. She said that the security team found the affected to have been in contact with the deceased and took them into isolation at Madudu Health Center.

 

Tagged with: isolation, family, security, forced, deaths, Ebola
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.