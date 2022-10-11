Ebola: 15 Picked From Burial, Forced Into Isolation

In short
Rosemary Byabashaija, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, says that the 15 people were picked up by the Ebola Taskforce security committee on a tip-off. She said that the security team found the affected to have been in contact with the deceased and took them into isolation at Madudu Health Center.
Ebola: 15 Picked From Burial, Forced Into Isolation11 Oct 2022, 18:54 Comments 117 Views Mubende, Uganda Health Report
