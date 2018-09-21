In short
Today, Ituri province Vice Governor Keta Upar said in a statement that the latest Ebola case had been reported in Tchomia on the shores of Lake Albert, making it the closest the disease has come to Uganda.
Ebola Case Reported Near Lake Albert Top story21 Sep 2018, 19:09 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Mentioned: north kivu mwebesa uganda butembo treatment guidelines ministry of health mpondwe health service congo henry mwebesa eastern congo dhos mwebase kasese
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.