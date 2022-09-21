Ephraim Kasozi
Ebola Death Toll Rises to 12

21 Sep 2022 Mubende, Uganda
A patient being delivered at the Mubende Referral hospital

In short
By Wednesday morning, the death toll stood at eight people. But officials say that two people died this morning in the hospital while three others died in a village in Madudu Sub County, the same area where the first case was confirmed two days ago.

 

