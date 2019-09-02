Flavia Nassaka
Ebola Emergency Preparedness Could Strengthen Uganda’s Health System-Expert

2 Sep 2019, 13:47 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
A guest helped to wash hands over the Ebola outbreak before accessing the budget reading venue.

Dr. Solome Okware, the Technical Advisor Policy at the Infectious Diseases Institute in Makerere University, notes that Uganda has heightened its capacity building efforts in coordination, social mobilization, surveillance and case management since the Ebola hemorrhagic fever broke out in the neighboring DR Congo, which can be used to strengthen health systems.

 

