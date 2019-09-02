Ebola Emergency Preparedness Could Strengthen Uganda’s Health System-Expert

In short
Dr. Solome Okware, the Technical Advisor Policy at the Infectious Diseases Institute in Makerere University, notes that Uganda has heightened its capacity building efforts in coordination, social mobilization, surveillance and case management since the Ebola hemorrhagic fever broke out in the neighboring DR Congo, which can be used to strengthen health systems.
Ebola Emergency Preparedness Could Strengthen Uganda's Health System
