President Museveni said that the government has registered pogress in the fight against Ebola but extended the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda districts, reasoning that it is too early to celebrate successes although the picture is good.
Ebola: Museveni Outlines Progress, Extends Lockdown
27 Nov 2022
