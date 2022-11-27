Ephraim Kasozi
09:07

Ebola: Museveni Outlines Progress, Extends Lockdown

27 Nov 2022, 08:53 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Vice President Jessica Alupo speaking

Vice President Jessica Alupo speaking

In short
President Museveni said that the government has registered pogress in the fight against Ebola but extended the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda districts, reasoning that it is too early to celebrate successes although the picture is good.

 

Tagged with: Ebola, lockdown, extended, progress
Mentioned: Ministry of health

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.