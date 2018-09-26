David Rupiny
Ebola: No Emergency Preparedness in Lake Albert Basin

Kampala, Uganda

Jesca Draru, the acting Assistant District Health Officer of Pakwach, says that although the situation is critical, they still do not have the basic facilities like screening equipment, protective gear, cleaning agents and isolation quarters to deal with any suspected cases.

 

