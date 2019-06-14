In short
The minister announced this while receiving a donation of two multipurpose Land cruiser pick-up vehicles from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Irish government to boost Uganda’s response to Ebola. The donation comes three days after the confirmation of three cases of Ebola in Kasese.
Ebola Outbreak: 78 Contacts Under Surveillance
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng receives two vehicles from Irish government and World Health Organisation
