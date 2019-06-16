In short

“A cumulative total of 96 contacts to the confirmed cases have been listed. We followed up 86% , that is 83 of the 96 contacts in Kagando, Bwera and Mpondwe. Five new contacts were listed, and 2 alerts were received today. One alert was investigated within 24 hours and the other will be investigated today. No suspect case was identified through the health facility and community active case search,” the report reads.