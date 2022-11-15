In short
“All trucks carrying logs are restricted into Kassanda and Mubende for 21 days with immediate effect. If the operators of these trucks were sensitizing their drivers not to mix with people but to camp like we used to do with Kenya drivers during Covid But they are not doing that therefore, for now, don’t move into or out of Kassanda and Mubende districts,” Museveni said.
Ebola Outbreak: Museveni Imposes New Restrictions Top story15 Nov 2022, 22:08 Comments 119 Views Health Politics Updates
