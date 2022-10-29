In short
Several schools in and around Kampala have gone ahead to hold visitation events this weekend despite an order from health and education ministries suspending the same over the Ebola outbreak.
Both the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization confirmed the outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Uganda, in September.
