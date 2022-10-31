Ebola: Private Healthcare Providers Urged to Set Up Isolation Spaces

In short
When we spoke to the Ministry of Health about private hospital involvement, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services said having holding centers for highly suspicious cases is a welcome move noting that they are more worried about small clinics than big private hospitals as far as identifying cases is concerned.
Ebola: Private Healthcare Providers Urged to Set Up Isolation Spaces31 Oct 2022, 21:19 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola Outbreak
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.