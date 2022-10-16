In short
UNEB has tentatively directed its scouts and other officials, who are scheduled to work in Mubende and Kassanda, to proceed to police stations in neighbouring districts as they wait for what will come out of the series of meetings that are presently being held. Similarly, officials who are currently in Mubende and Kassanda but were deployed in other areas have also been put on similar standby.
Ebola Restrictions in Mubende, Kassanda Districts Craft New Puzzle for UNEB
16 Oct 2022
