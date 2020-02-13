Flavia Nassaka
19:26

Ebola Screening at Entry Points No Longer Necessary-WHO

13 Feb 2020, 19:19 Comments 60 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The statement notes that a meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday evening resolved that the status of the situation in Congo remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) even as assessment shows that risk is high at national and regional level but low at global level.

 

Tagged with: Ebola screening points ebola outbreak in Congo
Mentioned: World Health Organisation –WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.