In short
The statement notes that a meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday evening resolved that the status of the situation in Congo remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) even as assessment shows that risk is high at national and regional level but low at global level.
Ebola Screening at Entry Points No Longer Necessary-WHO
