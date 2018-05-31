Pamela Mawanda
18:13

Ebola Screening Points Set Up at Namugongo

31 May 2018, 18:13 Comments 100 Views Health Updates
Ministry of Health Press Release Pamela Mawanda

Ministry of Health Press Release Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ebola is a deadly disease that can affect both humans and primates like monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees. The disease is caused by an infection by the Ebola Virus.The statement comes following an outbreak of Ebola in the Province of Equateur in the North-West part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

Tagged with: screening set up at namugongo shrine uganda martyrs day celebrations 2018
Mentioned: ministry of health

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.