Ebola Update; Rwandan Nationals Blocked from Crossing to Katuna

In short
Authorities have since deployed heavily along the common borders to control the movement of people as one of the measures to contain the disease. Although Rwandan nationals usually cross freely into Ugandan territory, today, they were blocked by military and police personnel and ordered to return to Rwanda.
Ebola Update; Rwandan Nationals Blocked from Crossing to Katuna21 Sep 2022, 16:59 Comments 135 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.