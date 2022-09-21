Samuel Amanya
17:01

Ebola Update; Rwandan Nationals Blocked from Crossing to Katuna

21 Sep 2022, 16:59 Comments 135 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
A Rwandan soldier and a police officer cited on alert at No Man's land area of Gatuna (1) (1)

In short
Authorities have since deployed heavily along the common borders to control the movement of people as one of the measures to contain the disease. Although Rwandan nationals usually cross freely into Ugandan territory, today, they were blocked by military and police personnel and ordered to return to Rwanda.

 

