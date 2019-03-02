Pamela Mawanda
Ebola Vaccination Ends in High Risk Areas

2 Mar 2019, 09:15 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report

The health workers that were vaccinated were those stationed in the 13 high risk districts neighboring DRC at 165 health facilities and 15 points of entry. The districts include; Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo,Kabarole,Kanungu, Kasese, Kisoro, Ntoroko, Rubirizi, Rukungiri, Hoima, Kikuube, Buliisa and Kagadi

 

