The health workers that were vaccinated were those stationed in the 13 high risk districts neighboring DRC at 165 health facilities and 15 points of entry. The districts include; Bundibugyo, Bunyangabo,Kabarole,Kanungu, Kasese, Kisoro, Ntoroko, Rubirizi, Rukungiri, Hoima, Kikuube, Buliisa and Kagadi
Ebola Vaccination Ends in High Risk Areas
