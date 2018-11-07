Christopher Tusiime
18:17

Ebola Vaccination Kicks Off in Ntoroko District

7 Nov 2018, 17:55 Comments 151 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Health Report

In short
A member of the vaccination task force at Karugutu Health Center who preferred anonymity said that more than 40 health workers were vaccinated at the health facility.

 

Tagged with: vaccination ebola health center health worker district
Mentioned: ntoroko congo emmanuel ainebyoona merck & company canada public health agency uganda karugutu dr benard opar bundibugyo kabarole bunyangabu kasese ministry of health health ministry karugutu health center bweramule health center musandama world health organization

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.