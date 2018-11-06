Ebola Vaccination to Start in Ntoroko District

In short
The Health Ministry Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona told URN that the ministry has decided to start with Ntoroko because it is at high risk.
Ebola Vaccination to Start in Ntoroko District6 Nov 2018, 21:22 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: ntoroko congo emmanuel ainebyoona maracha moyo nebbi yumb zombo west nile adjumani kabarole kagadi buliisa kabale kanungu rubiriizi rukungiri koboko arua wakiso kampala merck & company bundibugyo hoima
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.