Pamela Mawanda
21:22

Ebola Vaccination to Start in Ntoroko District

6 Nov 2018, 21:22 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The Health Ministry Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona told URN that the ministry has decided to start with Ntoroko because it is at high risk.

 

Tagged with: ebola health vaccination ebola vaccination ebola vacciantion to start in ntoroko
Mentioned: ntoroko congo emmanuel ainebyoona maracha moyo nebbi yumb zombo west nile adjumani kabarole kagadi buliisa kabale kanungu rubiriizi rukungiri koboko arua wakiso kampala merck & company bundibugyo hoima

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.