In short
According to World Health Organization, only front line health workers will get the vaccine. The health body says the new measures are needed to ensure that the remaining stock of the vaccine is enough until more vaccines can be produced by Merck.
Ebola Vaccines to be Used Sparingly Due to Global Shortage-WHO Top story31 Aug 2019, 14:07 Comments 289 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: 2019 Ebola Cases in Uganda Ebola in Ugand Ebola vaccine in Uganda Global shortage of Merck Ebola vaccine ebola in drc
Mentioned: Johnson& Johnson Ebola vaccine Merck Pharmaceuticals World Health Organisation –WHO the ministry of health uganda uganda virus research institute
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.