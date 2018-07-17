Candia Stephen
11:30

EC Advises LC I Losers to Seek Legal Redress

17 Jul 2018, 11:29 Comments 134 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
Some of the Voters who turned up but had missing names on the register in Arua town. Candia Stephen

Some of the Voters who turned up but had missing names on the register in Arua town.

In short
Michael Arinaitwe, the Assistant Returning Officer of Arua says whoever feels cheated or unsatisfied with the election results can go for redress in the courts of law. He faults voters for ignoring sensitization meetings and information issued by the Electoral Commission ahead of polling day.

 

Tagged with: local council one elections electoral commission district returning officer

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.