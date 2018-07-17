EC Advises LC I Losers to Seek Legal Redress

In short
Michael Arinaitwe, the Assistant Returning Officer of Arua says whoever feels cheated or unsatisfied with the election results can go for redress in the courts of law. He faults voters for ignoring sensitization meetings and information issued by the Electoral Commission ahead of polling day.
EC Advises LC I Losers to Seek Legal Redress17 Jul 2018, 11:29 Comments 134 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
