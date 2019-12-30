EC Appeals Against Constitutional Court Judgement

In short
According to the appeal dated December 30th, the commission through its legal department notes that it was not satisfied with the decision and they intend to challenge the judgement.
EC Appeals Against Constitutional Court Judgement30 Dec 2019, 18:46 Comments 278 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Asuman Basalirwa Christopher Madrama Dr Elioda Tumwesigye
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.