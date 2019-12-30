Kukunda Judith
18:54

EC Appeals Against Constitutional Court Judgement

30 Dec 2019, 18:46 Comments 278 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Court Updates
Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Olive Nakatudde

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama

In short
According to the appeal dated December 30th, the commission through its legal department notes that it was not satisfied with the decision and they intend to challenge the judgement.

 

Tagged with: Asuman Basalirwa Christopher Madrama Dr Elioda Tumwesigye

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.