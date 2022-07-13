Olive Nakatudde
EC Appeals to Parliament for UGX 6Bn for By-Elections, Pending Cases

The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Olive Nakatudde

Leonard Mulekwa explained that there are a number of ongoing electoral petitions before the courts of law from which by-elections may arise, saying they need Shillings 3 billion for this purpose.

 

