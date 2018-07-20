Candia Stephen
Arua Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Forging Documents

Arua, Uganda
Michael Angunda with his Table Phone and a Mega phone at the Nomination arena shortly before he was arrested Candia Stephen

The aspirant identified as Micheal Angunda was committed to the Criminal Investigations Department by the Electoral Commission upon establishing that he used an acknowledgement stamp instead of a Commissioner for Oath stamp on his nomination form.

 

