Arua Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Forging Documents

In short
The aspirant identified as Micheal Angunda was committed to the Criminal Investigations Department by the Electoral Commission upon establishing that he used an acknowledgement stamp instead of a Commissioner for Oath stamp on his nomination form.
Arua Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested for Forging Documents20 Jul 2018, 19:58 Comments 87 Views Arua, Uganda Election Parliament Politics Report
Michael Angunda with his Table Phone and a Mega phone at the Nomination arena shortly before he was arrested
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.