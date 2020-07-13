In short
According to Rwakoojo, the Commission is mindful of the health of all citizens amidst the prevailing pandemic and as such, they made consultations and got expert guidance from the Health Ministry to conduct virtual campaigns so as to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
EC Asks Court to Dismiss Kabuleta's Application Challenging Virtual Campaigns
