Kukunda Judith
17:58

EC Asks Court to Dismiss Kabuleta's Application Challenging Virtual Campaigns Top story

13 Jul 2020, 17:56 Comments 204 Views Court Report
Pastor Joseph Kabuleta addressing journalists at High Court in Kampala.

Pastor Joseph Kabuleta addressing journalists at High Court in Kampala.

In short
According to Rwakoojo, the Commission is mindful of the health of all citizens amidst the prevailing pandemic and as such, they made consultations and got expert guidance from the Health Ministry to conduct virtual campaigns so as to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Tagged with: Electoral  Commission Eric Sabiiti Hamidu Lugoolobi Pastor Joseph Kabuleta Sam Rwakoojo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.