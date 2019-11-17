EC Calls for Peace in Ayivu as Preparations for Arua City Take Shape

In short
Justice Byabakama made the appeal at County headquarters in Onduparaka after two days of meetings with leaders of Ayivu county in Arua district. The meetings followed a petition by the area local council three councillors in the seven Sub Counties that form the county.
EC Calls for Peace in Ayivu as Preparations for Arua City Take Shape17 Nov 2019, 15:48 Comments 131 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Misc Report
EC Cairman Justice Simon Byabakama addressing the Press at Ayivu County headquarters in Arua on Saturday.
