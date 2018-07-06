EC Chairperson Warns Against Violence in Arua Municipality By-Election

In short
Speaking during a consultative meeting in Arua town on Friday, Justice Byabakama also urged the candidates and their supporters to desist from any acts of fundraising, bribery and intimidation.
EC Chairperson Warns Against Violence in Arua Municipality By-Election6 Jul 2018, 18:46 Comments 211 Views Election Parliament Politics Report
Chairperson Electoral Commission Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon addressing the stakeholders in Arua town as other commissioners look on on Friday
