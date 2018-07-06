Candia Stephen
EC Chairperson Warns Against Violence in Arua Municipality By-Election

Chairperson Electoral Commission Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon addressing the stakeholders in Arua town as other commissioners look on on Friday

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Arua town on Friday, Justice Byabakama also urged the candidates and their supporters to desist from any acts of fundraising, bribery and intimidation.

 

